Welcome to Escape Ministries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Willie Watt Jr’s journey in life has led him to create a special place in West Michigan, Escape Ministries. Watt joined a gang at a young age, witnessed numerous acts of violence, experienced homelessness and some deep depths of despair.
It was the culmination of all those difficult experiences, that led him to where he is today, the founder and executive director of Escape Ministries in Holland. They are holding a special event this week, their annual dinner banquet fundraiser.
Escape Ministries Annual Banquet
- Thursday, April 25
- 5:30PM - 8PM
- Holland Civic Center
- Escape Ministries
- 202 East 32nd Street, Holland
- 616-396-4481
- Tickets: www.ESCAPE-OUT.org
