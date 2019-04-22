eightWest

Welcome to Escape Ministries

By:

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 01:22 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 01:22 PM EDT

Welcome to Escape Ministries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Willie Watt Jr’s journey in life has led him to create a special place in West Michigan, Escape Ministries. Watt joined a gang at a young age, witnessed numerous acts of violence,  experienced homelessness and some deep depths of despair.

It was the culmination of all those difficult experiences, that led him to where he is today, the founder and executive director of Escape Ministries in Holland. They are holding a special event this week, their annual dinner banquet fundraiser.

Escape Ministries Annual Banquet

  • Thursday, April 25
  • 5:30PM - 8PM
  • Holland Civic Center
  • Escape Ministries
  • 202 East 32nd Street, Holland
  • 616-396-4481
  • Tickets: www.ESCAPE-OUT.org
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries