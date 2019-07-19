Welcome to Cloud 9 Healing Therapies & Spa

Most of us would like to look and feel younger, to take advantage of life and feel good! That’s the goal of our guest, Kelli White from Cloud 9 Healing Therapies and Spa.

Their staff can work with anyone with their health goals and help them reach better health. They offer several different types of massage including cupping massage, hot stone, Himalayan hot stone, bamboo as well as health coaching and a sauna.

Cloud 9 Healing Therapies & Spa