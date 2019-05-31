Welcome to Bayberry Cottage

We love stores that help you create warm and cozy environments, especially when it comes to your home. This next place helps you do that. We all want our home to be a comfortable place, that can stand up the messes that often come with kids, pets, or an active lifestyle, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be stylish!

In the cozy beach town of South Haven, is a store that’s been helping people create beautiful and fun vibes in their favorite spaces, for close to 20-years, it’s called Bayberry Cottage!

Home can definitely be your happy place with the help of Bayberry Cottage. They have beautiful things there and since South Haven is such a popular weekend destination, they hold Champagne Saturdays, all day long, to add some fun to the shopping experience!

They’re also holding a Wine and Design event every second Thursday in June, July and august from 4 to 5 p-m. There’s wine and light appetizers. It’s limited availability, so you need to RSVP to info@bayberrycottage.com. It’s $10 per person.

The first Wine and Design they’ll talk about how to select the perfect paint colors “Learn How the Pro’s Always Get It Right!”. Customers are also encouraged to bring in pictures, fabrics, etc., and get their design questions answered!

You can find more information on this event and all future events on their Facebook page.

Wine and Design

The 2nd Thursday of June, July, and August from 4-5pm

Wine and Light Appetizers $10.00 per person

Limited availability – RSVP to info@bayberrycottage.com

Bayberry Cottage