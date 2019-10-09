Welcome to Bay Pointe Properties

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to planning an event, we all want to make sure to have great food and service! For a really special event, like a conference or maybe a wedding, location and surroundings of the venue are a huge consideration. So, imagine planning an event at a resort near or even on the water. We recently discovered a great treasure, sure to guarantee a very special day. Bay Pointe Properties!

The facilities are second to none, offering that private resort-style experience, with full accommodations for your guests.

The location located at Gun Lake in Barry County is only about a half-hour from downtown Grand Rapids and about 45-minutes from Kalamazoo.

The team at Bay Pointe will handle everything, from the logistics and staging to the food and beverage.

They have already booked many events for 2020 and some into 2021. So, if you planning an event, please contact them right away to save your special date!

Bay Pointe