Welcome Lisa Coe to the WOTV 4 Women Crew

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – If you’re in the market to buy or sell a home, things are changing. Baby Boomers are selling to younger generations… and what buyers are looking for might not be what sellers expect.

Today, we’re excited to welcome a new member to the WOTV 4 Women Crew, Lisa Coe, a licensed real estate agent.

Lisa suggests making sure your home is clean, with no clutter. Don’t display items like silk flowers, wreathes. Right now buyers are looking for homes with open spaces and modern design. She also suggests updating your garage, backyard living space, and gathering areas. And make your home smart. Install USB outlets and energy efficient appliances.

