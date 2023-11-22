GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- One of the most festive holiday performances of the season is coming up — The Nutcracker! The West Michigan Youth Ballet is getting ready for upcoming shows in Grand Rapids and Muskegon, and we’re so excited to have the company’s Artistic Director, Stephen, and dancers Sophie and Elliot with us today!

Join Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they battle the Mouse Empress and make their way to the Land of Sweets on December 2 and 3. Students from throughout West Michigan take the stage in this holiday performance. Can’t see us in Grand Rapids? Check out the performance on Saturday, Dec. 9, in the beauty and splendor of the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon. For more information, check out WYMB.org