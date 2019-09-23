Welcome in fall at Dutton General Store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the official start of fall happening today, we are so inspired to start wearing all the fall trends we’re seeing for the new season! Plaid, animal print, and lots of good stuff in comfortable fabrics. You can see a number of those fall trends on showcase this Thursday at Rock the Runway, a ladies night event featuring food, a positive message, and a fantastic fashion show! The goal is to enjoy, encourage and inspire. We’re so excited about it, we stopped by Dutton General Store for a preview of what’s to come!
Rock the Runway
- Presented by beYOUtiful Image Consulting
- September 26
- 6:30 pm
- The Pinnacle Center
- 3330 Highland Drive Hudsonville
- CALL (616) 350-0471 or email BeYOUtifulcic@gmail.com to get your tickets