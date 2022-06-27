GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – June is “Effective Communications Month” and many of us may find ourselves interacting more than ever these days with events, summer vacations, and family gatherings all in full swing. We might be a little out of practice after the last few years so divorce coach and book author Andrea Hipps is here to help us out with communication tips as we navigate our daily lives!

Communication Tips:

“I feel when you” statements – empathy is important from both sides for this to work correctly

Let people be who they were always going to be

Make a decision to offer empathy even if you don’t receive it back

For more resources, visit AndreaHippsDivorceCoach.com.