Waterfront dining in Saugatuck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know one of the biggest draws to Saugatuck, is the waterfront! Boats, beaches, and beautiful views bring lots of visitors, and a demand for excellent and innovative food. You can get that at Mermaid Waterfront Bar & Grill, it’s a place that really combines the best of what Saugatuck has to offer.

Mermaid’s chef has really taken the food to a new level and they’re outdoor deck is unmatched by most dining establishments in the area.

Plus, the Mermaid is located inside a building where you can have multiple culinary experiences like Baldy’s Smoked Meats, the Coppercraft Distillery Tasting Room and Bar and much more! The Mermaid is located on Water Street in Saugatuck and is owned by River & Odi Hospitality Group, which owns and operates several well-known places in West Michigan, including the Ottawa Beach Inn in Holland and Matchbox Diner & Drinks in Grand Rapids.

The restaurants are doing a lot of catering also throughout West Michigan… so if you’re looking to mix things up… that’s also a good option.

