GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know that making the decision to downsize and making life a little easier on yourself in your retirement years, is a big decision but we also know many people don’t regret having more time and freedom to do the things they want to do. One option for independent living in West Michigan is Waterford Place. The organization recently opened its new independent living complex called Glens South. In addition to this new space, new amenities have been added for all residents of Waterford Place. We just had to stop by and check it out.

>>Take a look!

You can make an appointment to tour Glens South and see all the new amenities at Waterford Place by giving them a call or heading to its website. You can also check out the Sunset Senior Community’s Facebook page to learn more about upcoming events. Many of the events are open to the public and that’s a great way to learn more about what it has to offer. Waterford Place is located on Port Sheldon Street in Jenison, close to many great places like RiverTown Crossings Mall and downtown Hudsonville.

Waterford Place: A Sunset Senior Community

616-437-4392

WaterfordPlace.org

Sponsored by Waterford Place.