Waterford Place offers independent living, assisted living & memory care in Jenison

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The need for additional senior living in West Michigan is growing. So, a local community is helping to meet the need with a large expansion. Today we’re taking you to Waterford Place, the sponsor of this segment…they’re located in Jenison, where they’ve got exciting things happening and big things to come!

>>>Take a Look!

Waterford Place
Sunset Senior Communities

1725 Port Sheldon – Jenison
Independent Living, assisted living & memory care
Schedule a tour: 616-378-8493
WaterfordPlace.org

Sponsored by Waterford Place.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon