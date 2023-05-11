GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Tulip Time is happening now in the city of Holland, while millions of tulips are in bloom. Visitors from all over the world will be in Holland now through the weekend to experience flowers, parades, Dutch culture and events. Among the visitors is our very own Rachael Ruiz, who is taking part in a special Tulip Time tradition happening today!

The event started in 1929 with a crop of just 100,000 tulips, and it’s turned into a celebration that’s much more than beautiful blooms. There are national entertainment acts, events and activities for all ages. Linda with the Holland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau joins us today to talk about all the fun.

See below for maps of all the festivities in Holland!

Tulip Time

Now – May 14

TulipTime.com