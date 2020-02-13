Watch for this warning signs of mental health struggles in teens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Depression affects over 15% of teens by the time they reach 18 and anxiety will affect nearly 32% by that same age.

Many teens come to Pine Rest and are seen for anxiety, depression, ADHD, PTSD and eating disorders.

Warning signs to look out for:

Withdrawl from social activities

Seems to be “down” for 2+ weeks

Severe mood swings

Takes excessive risks

Stops normal eating or tries to lose weight with laxatives or vomiting

Exhibits drastic changes in behavior, personality or sleep habits

Extreme difficulty concentrating or sitting still

Repeatedly uses alcohol or drugs

Self harm

Threatens or talks about suicide

Seems very fearful for no apparent reason

Pine Rest offers an Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program and an Adolescent Day Program which offer intensive daily treatment in a safe, structured environment for teens aged 13-17.

