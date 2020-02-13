Watch for this warning signs of mental health struggles in teens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Depression affects over 15% of teens by the time they reach 18 and anxiety will affect nearly 32% by that same age.
Many teens come to Pine Rest and are seen for anxiety, depression, ADHD, PTSD and eating disorders.
Warning signs to look out for:
- Withdrawl from social activities
- Seems to be “down” for 2+ weeks
- Severe mood swings
- Takes excessive risks
- Stops normal eating or tries to lose weight with laxatives or vomiting
- Exhibits drastic changes in behavior, personality or sleep habits
- Extreme difficulty concentrating or sitting still
- Repeatedly uses alcohol or drugs
- Self harm
- Threatens or talks about suicide
- Seems very fearful for no apparent reason
Pine Rest offers an Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program and an Adolescent Day Program which offer intensive daily treatment in a safe, structured environment for teens aged 13-17.
