Watch for this warning signs of mental health struggles in teens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Depression affects over 15% of teens by the time they reach 18 and anxiety will affect nearly 32% by that same age.

Many teens come to Pine Rest and are seen for anxiety, depression, ADHD, PTSD and eating disorders.

Warning signs to look out for:

  • Withdrawl from social activities
  • Seems to be “down” for 2+ weeks
  • Severe mood swings
  • Takes excessive risks
  • Stops normal eating or tries to lose weight with laxatives or vomiting
  • Exhibits drastic changes in behavior, personality or sleep habits
  • Extreme difficulty concentrating or sitting still
  • Repeatedly uses alcohol or drugs
  • Self harm
  • Threatens or talks about suicide
  • Seems very fearful for no apparent reason

Pine Rest offers an Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program and an Adolescent Day Program which offer intensive daily treatment in a safe, structured environment for teens aged 13-17.

Sponsored by Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services.

