GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re an antique fan or love finding vintage goods, Warehouse One Antiques is the perfect place for you! There are 3 stores in one mall with over 100,000 square feet of antiques.

Mary Beth joins us today to tell us what they’re all about!

Warehouse One Antiques

449 Century Ave SW

(616) 235-9292

WarehouseOneAntiques.com

Sponsored by Warehouse One Antiques.