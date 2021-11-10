Warehouse One Antiques hosting Deer Hunter’s Widow sale this weekend!

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year again – hunting season! If you’re one of the many deer hunter widows, you’ll want to check out this awesome sale at Warehouse One Antiques!

This weekend, you can browse 40,000 square feet of vintage and slightly used items while enjoying food, refreshments and prizes! Mary Beth joins us today along with their mascot, Daisy!

Warehouse One Antiques

Sale starts Friday, November 12th at 6pm through Sunday
STORE HOURS: Friday: 10am-Midnight, Saturday: 10am-6pm, Sunday: Noon-5pm
449 Century Ave. SW
616-235-9292
Daisy’s Emporium
801 West Savidge – Spring Lake
WarehouseOneAntiques.com

Sponsored by Warehouse One Antiques.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon