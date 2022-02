GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people love to shop for antiques and unique finds and you can do that this week for a good cause.

Mary Beth from Warehouse One Antiques to tell us more.

Daisy Daze Sale

March 4th-6th

Warehouse One Antiques – 449 Century SW – Grand Rapids

Daisy’s Emporium – 801 W. Savage – Spring Lake

Friday & Saturday, 10am-6pm

Sunday, noon-5pm

Sponsored by Warehouse One Antiques.