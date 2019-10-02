GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all love our four legged family members, but keeping the cat and dog populations of our community under control is important too. There’s a fun event coming up that helps raise funds for this cause, and here today to tell us all about Wags and Whiskers is Sharon from C-SNIP.

C-SNIP is a valuable community resource providing needed services. Wags & Whiskers proceeds ensures that no pet owner is turned away because they can’t afford the fee. In 2018, C-SNIP performed 11,390 spay/neuter surgeries, preventing thousands of unwanted puppies and kittens that would have end up homeless or in shelters.

Tickets for the 2nd annual Wags & Whiskers event on 10/17/19 are $50 and can be purchased at www.csnip.org/wags-whiskers

The Waddle Center