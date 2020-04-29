Wade Rouse talks new book, The Heirloom Garden

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are all taking the extra time at home to do different things and for some of us, that may include reading new books!

We talked to Wade Rouse about his new book, The Heirloom Garden.

>>>Watch the video above

According to the author:

The Heirloom Garden is inspired by the heirloom flowers and plants that have been passed to me over my lifetime, from my grandmothers and mom, most of which are now decades old and the foundation of my acres of gardens that surround my knotty-pine cottage in Saugatuck. These include, among others, peonies that were started in my grandma’s garden decades ago, passed to my mom and, finally, to me. Each chapter in the novel is centered around such an heirloom flower – lilacs, bleeding heart, trillium, hydrangeas, iris, hollyhocks – and its history, and the novel is a testament to the family stories our gardens tell and their healing power. The Heirloom Garden also explores the history and legacy of Victory Gardens in Michigan and their importance to America during World War II. The novel follows two women scarred by war who find hope, meaning – and each other – through a garden of heirloom flowers.

To purchase The Heirloom Garden, click here. For more information about the author, visit WadeRouse.com.