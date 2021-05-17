W-Med in Kalamazoo hosting a live virtual gala celebrating 10 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Western Michigan University’s Homer Stryker MD School of Medicine, also known as W-Med in Kalamazoo is celebrating a decade of initiatives. During the first ten years, they’ve achieved tremendous success and they’re inviting the entire community to learn about the medical schools accomplishments, while enjoying their virtual gala which includes some of the worlds biggest stars. Jordan visited W-Med to learn all about it from their incoming dean

W-Med is a collaboration of two teaching health systems, Ascension Borgess and Bronson Healthcare. The medical school is a private 501 C-3 supported by private gifts, clinical revenues, research activities, tuition, and endowment income. One of thier annual fundraising events is the live virtual gala on Thursday May 27th.

W-Med Live Virtual Gala

Western Michigan University’s Homer Stryker MD School of Medicine 10th Anniversary

May 27th at 3:30pm

Register at Med.WMich.edu/WMedLive2021

269-337-6335

