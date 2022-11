GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the 1st of November and as we inch closer to colder weather, 3 West Michigan families are that much closer to a new furnace from Vredevoogd Heating and Cooling as a part of their special Grateful Giveaway. Today we have Amanda and Symantha in studio to tell us about the furnace giveaway and also about the services they offer the community.

Vredevoogd Heating & Cooling

844-HVAC-365

800-FIX-LEAK

Vredevoogd.com

Sponsored by Vredevoogd Heating & Cooling.