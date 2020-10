GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the presidential election less than three weeks away, we are all focused on getting registered to vote or even voting early.

Ann from the City of Muskegon is here to tell us how they are making voting this year easy, convenient and worry free.

You can register to vote, check your status, get your ballot and also check out where their mobile Muskegon Votes Trailer will be located at MuskegonVotes.com.

Sponsored by Muskegon Votes.