Volunteer Opportunities at Ele’s Place

The loss of a loved one is difficult for all of us especially children and teens.  Ele’s Place West Michigan provides specialized support to grieving children and teens. Ele’s place is looking for individuals interested in volunteering with a peer-to-peer support group programming. 

Grief Support Group Facilitator Training

  • Monday, July 29 from 5:30-9:00pm
  • Saturday, August 3 from 9:00am-5:00pm
  • Thursday, August 8 from 5:30-9:00pm
  • Saturday, August 17 from 9:00am-5:00pm

Helper Training

  • July 17 – 2pm-4:30pm

