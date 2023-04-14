GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Volleyball players from Michigan State University and the University of Michigan will be face to face on the court tomorrow in downtown Grand Rapids as part of the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame “Volleyball Classic.” Games take place at 4pm and 5:30pm at Grand Rapids Community College’s Ford Fieldhouse and parking is free.

Collegiate volleyball teams have a spring schedule of exhibition competition in preparation for their fall season and the four schools have agreed to take part in the event that will benefit Great Sports, Great Kids, a division of the Grand Rapids Public Schools Foundation that funds K-8th grade sports in the district.

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame

Volley Showcase Event

Saturday, April 15th

Games at 4pm & 5:30pm

Grand Rapids Community College’s Ford Fieldhouse

Advance tickets: $5 at GRSHoF.com

Cash tickets: Available at the door