Visit this World War II Submarine in Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week, we are taking you to unique destinations around the community of Muskegon. One of the largest tourist spots is the USS Silversides Submarine Museum. It’s home to one of the most successful submarines in the Pacific during World War II. The ship is open to the public as a museum to pay tribute to veterans who served.
USS Silversides Submarine Museum
1346 Bluff St. – Muskegon
(231) 755-1230
Open every day 10am-5:30pm
SilversidesMuseum.org
Sponsored by the USS Silversides Submarine Museum.