Visit the Teeny Tiny Toy Store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are some stores you love to visit, they make you smile and feel good. Well, we’re taking you to one of those places today! The Teeny Tiny Toy Store is a favorite among kids and let’s face it, a lot of adults love it too!

It has toys for kids of all ages and all prices, so everyone can walk out the door with something special, take a look!

As a mom, Rachael thinks she’s a pretty good judge of good toys and they have great toys at Teeny Tiny Toy Store. It’s open year round. They even offer private shopping events, which are very popular in November and December because of the holidays!

It’s so heartwarming that the store gives back, they bring toys to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital every few months and the owner is a big supporter of Make a Wish Michigan.