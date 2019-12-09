Visit Santa’s Workshop at Dutton General Store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Just over two weeks until Christmas which means, if you don’t like waiting until the last minute, this is a big week! When gift buying, we love places where you can shop for lots of people, in just one spot. You have the opportunity to do that at Myrtle Mae’s and Dutton General Store this Thursday, both stores are holding fun events, that will help you get things done. Take a look!
Santa’s Workshop
- Thursday, Dec. 12
- 10am-7:30pm
- Clothes 40% off, Holiday items – 30% off
- Free gift wrap
- Dutton General Store & Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique