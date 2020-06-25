Visit Crystal Mountain this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most of us have seen before & afters on social media of people getting rid of eye bags in minutes. Today we talk about Plexaderm and how it works in minutes to reduce some of the key signs of aging. If you have wrinkles, crow’s feet or under eye bags, get ready to be amazed! We talk to Lifestyle Consultant Tia Leslie about the secrets of this amazing new technology and how it changes the way you see yourself in the mirror.

Plexaderm works in minutes to cosmetically tighten wrinkles and bags right before your eyes. It uses the power of silicates to tighten your skin in as little as five minutes without injections, without any prescription, and without any real effort.