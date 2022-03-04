Visit an oasis created by Harder & Warner Landscape & Boutique Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)  Harder and Warner Landscape & Boutique Gardens have created a spectacular garden at the West Michigan Home and Garden Show. They’ve named it “Live, Work, Play” to showcase how we can balance those words in every aspect of our lives. If the pandemic has showed us anything, it’s that we need to find that balance in our lives and creating an oasis in your home can help bring that to you and your family.

Harder and Warner Landscape & Boutique Gardens
6464 Broadmoor SE
Caledonia
616.698.6910
Open Monday-Saturday

