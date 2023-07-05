GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – July brings all kinds of great things, including all of the area farms being in full bloom. A unique farm located in Shelby is home to an amazing lavender labyrinth – Cherry Point Farm and Market!

Right now, the lavender plants, herb plants, and flowers that make up the lavender labyrinth are in bloom. The plants are meticulously placed in a design that’s a spiral pattern and when you walk through it, it’s a really incredible experience!

In addition, the farm serves lunch daily and is well known for its fish boils every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday through Labor Day weekend. Reservations are required and you can give them a call to save a spot. You can also reserve a spot for their Tuesday Tea every Tuesday at 4pm.

Cherry Point Farm & Market

9600 W. Buchanan Rd., Shelby

CherryPointMarket.net