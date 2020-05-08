WMGB Home Improvement offers Virtual Home Show specials

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Even though the stay at home order has been extended, there are companies out there ready to come help you make improvements to your home.

WMGB Home Improvement is one of those companies and they’re also a part of our Virtual Home Show.

Their Virtual Home Show Special Offers:

Basement Egress Window Systems $400 off egress installation with the works package plus a $200 rebate with a Rockwell Well, Replacement Windows Free glass block basement windows with purchase of a houseful of new ProVia replacement windows

Attic Insulation 50% off attic insulation or an extra 10% off the entire order (whichever is greater) with the “Healthy Home & Energy Savings” package

Entry Doors Free storm door with purchase of a new, professionally installed entry door



Sponsored by WMGB Home Improvement.