GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) As Spring approaches and warmer weather nears, you may already be daydreaming about taking a long road trip or going out on the lake this summer. MSUFCU Marketing and Communications Vice President Deidre Davis is here with us today to discuss purchasing an RV or boat, with tips to make the process go smoothly.

Davis says the first thing to consider is what you want and need in a recreation vehicle. Boat and RV dealers offer many options, so you need to think about what features you are actually looking for. RVs come in all sizes, so think about who in your family is going to use it. Do you have children or pets who will travel with you? Will you use only your RV when you travel or do plan to stay elsewhere? How many trips are you anticipating? These are all things you need to consider when thinking about our RV’s amenities and size.

When shopping for a boat, the main factor to consider is how and where you want to use it — not every boat is allowed or able to navigate every body of water. Plus, some boats are better suited to certain recreational activities than others. If you want to lounge and relax, consider a pontoon boat. But if you’re more interested in fun watersports like tubing, a speed boat is a better option.

Once you have settled on your ideal boat size and features, establish a budget and shop around for the best deal.

New versus used. RV or boat typically will cost less than a new model. However, you might not be able to find the exact model you want, so you may need to be more flexible if you’re looking for specific features. And, do your due diligence to determine the condition of a used RV or boat so you don’t up paying for expensive repairs. There are inspectors who can take a look at a used vehicle before you buy it.

Davis says whether you are looking for a new or used RV or boat, MSUFCU offers low loan rates; no down payment, application fees, or prepayment penalties; and flexible terms up to 180 months.

