Closings & Delays
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

West Michigan Kitchen Studio is offering a special offer

Virtual Home Show

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Taking on a home improvement project is a big commitment with huge benefits! Many of us lack the skills to do the work ourselves. There’s often woodwork, electrical and plumbing involved. it’s really important to find a good partner for your project.

A place that can help you with everything from design, to cabinet choices, to staying within a budget is West Michigan Kitchen Studio. Rachael got a chance to look around their showroom!

VIRTUAL HOME SHOW SPECIAL:

  • Get $500 toward new appliances from Bekins with a holiday cabinet purchase. Minimums apply; contact store for details.

Phone: 616.281.6684
Websitewmkitchenstudio.com

Sponsored by WMKitchenStudio.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 