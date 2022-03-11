Waterford Place encourages residents to enjoy life at their own pace!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are a lot of myths about the weather. Some used to think that rubber on shoes would insulate a person from a lightning strike. Others thought it was safest to open windows in a house before a tornado, to "equalize the pressure." For the record, both the above statements are not true. Rubber does not insulate a person from a lightning strike, and tornadoes will damage your house the same amount regardless if the windows are open or closed.

So, is there really a counting trick that can be used to tell how far away a thunderstorm is? The answer is yes!