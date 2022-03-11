Waterford Place encourages residents to enjoy life at their own pace!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Since 1973, Sunset Senior Communities has focused on providing quality services for seniors in West Michigan. At the Waterford Community, independent living residents are encouraged to enjoy their life at their own pace. Residents are free to exercise at the aquatic center, pursue their hobbies of choice, and enjoy unique dining experiences with friends, new and old! With access to an onsite health clinic and Sunset’s continuum of care, residents are secure in the knowledge that all future needs will be accommodated.

Sunset Senior Communities- Waterford Place

1725 Port Sheldon St, Jenison, MI 49428
616-667-1725
Sunsetcommunities.org/communities/waterford-place/

