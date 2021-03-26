Turn your backyard into a fun zone with Backyard Fun Zone!

Virtual Home Show

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Welcome to Backyard Fun Zone! Backyard Fun Zone has been in the business of building childhood memories for 24 years and they’re a part of our Virtual Home Show.

Does anyone have a childhood memory that doesn’t involve the playground? A place to become fearless, learn to hang like a bat, and challenge your friends to see who can swing the highest. 

Turn your Backyard into your very own Fun Zone!

Backyard Fun Zone

5668 Alpine Ave NW – Comstock Park
616-785-7383
BackyardFunZone.com

Sponsored by Backyard Fun Zone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon