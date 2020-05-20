Closings & Delays
Transform your outdoor space with Sunspace of West Michigan

Virtual Home Show

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Warmer temperatures outside means it’s time to finally enjoy our backyard spaces!

For more than 20 years, Sunspace of West Michigan has been creating custom designs for sunrooms, deck systems and railings. We visited them last year to see what they offer but since we can’t this year, we wanted to show you what they can do to transform your space!

VIRTUAL HOME SHOW SPECIAL:

  • 10% off through the end of June
  • 20% off for medical workers, first responders, emergency personnel and public safety officers

CONTACT US:

Phone: 616.249.8712
Websitesunspacewestmichigan.com

Sponsored by Sunspace of West Michigan.

