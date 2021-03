GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re continuing to bring you great ideas for your home through our Virtual Home Show. So what if you’re looking to build a new home instead of purchasing an existing one?

Lake Michigan Credit Union, along with Eastbrook Homes, joins us today to tell us about some building trends and ways to finance a new build.

Lake Michigan Credit Union

$50,000 Home Makeover Sweepstakes: Click here

LMCU.org

Sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union.