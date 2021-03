GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter is winding down with the promise of warmer months being here soon – it’s time to make sure your air conditioning is ready for it!

Today we have Taylor and Erika here from West Michigan Air Duct & HVAC as a part of our Virtual Home Show.

West Michigan Air Duct & HVAC

616-421-4610

24 Hour Emergency Service

Yearly maintenance program

WMAirDuct.com

Sponsored by West Michigan Air Duct & HVAC.