GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Have you ever wondered what the differences are between a credit union and bank? Today, we have MSU Federal Credit Union and our virtual home show.

Chief Marketing Officer Deidre Davis joins us to share the main differences between banks and credit unions.

MSU Federal Credit Union

517-333-2424

Numerous branch locations

MSUFCU.org

Sponsored by MSU FCU.