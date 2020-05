GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring is here and a lot of people have been inside their homes dreaming about the next project they want to tackle.

We talk to DeGraaf Interiors about their services and how they’ve increased their disinfection processes in both of their locations.

Save up to $1,000

Extended financing available

Private or virtual shopping hours available by appointment.

DeGraaf Interiors

(616) 662-0140

DeGraafInteriors.com

Sponsored by DeGraaf Interiors.