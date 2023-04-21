GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Basements Plus, an award-winning basement remodeling company, has expanded its services by opening a new location in Grand Rapids. This expansion is excellent news for homeowners in the area, as it means more access to quality basement finishing services and an even better customer experience.

Basements Plus has been transforming basements into beautiful living spaces for two decades. It specializes in creating custom designs that reflect the individual needs and style of each homeowner. The team of skilled professionals uses only the highest quality materials and techniques to ensure that each project is completed to the highest standard.

Basements Plus only uses non-organic materials and techniques to ensure that each basement is finished with Michigan’s ever-changing weather in mind. The company partners with some of the best manufacturers in the industry to offer clients a wide range of innovative products and finishes to choose from. The company’s products are not only beautiful but also explicitly designed to be in a Michigan basement, making the basement dry, usable and bragworthy.

Basements Plus has developed a streamlined process that ensures each project is completed on time and on budget. The process includes a detailed consultation, custom design creation and a dedicated project manager who oversees the entire project. The company’s team of experts works tirelessly to ensure that the basement remodeling process is as smooth and stress-free as possible for clients.

The company’s success and growth can be attributed to its commitment to customer satisfaction. Basements Plus understands that a basement renovation is a significant investment, and the company works closely with its clients to ensure that their vision is brought to life within their budget. From the initial consultation to the final walk-through, Basements Plus provides an exceptional level of customer service and attention to detail.

The new location in Grand Rapids is a testament to the company’s continued success and commitment to providing top-notch services to homeowners in the area. The new location will allow Basements Plus to expand its reach and provide exceptional services to more homeowners in Grand Rapids and surrounding areas.

If you’re a homeowner and you’re looking to transform your basement into a dry, useable and bragworthy space, Basements Plus is a perfect choice. Its team of experts will work with you every step of the way to create the perfect design that meets your needs and budget. Call today to schedule a free estimate at (616) 367-6630.

Basements Plus

Facebook.com/FinishedBasementsPlus

Instagram.com/Basements_Plus

Basements Plus on YouTube

Sponsored by Basements Plus.