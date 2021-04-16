Prestige Flooring & Cabinet LLC can help turn your home into an interior fashion statement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Home improvement is all the rage so it’s always good to know about places that have the ability to turn homes and offices into an interior fashion statement!
You need to go to one place – Prestige Flooring and Cabinet LLC – we stopped by as a part of our Virtual Home Show!
>>>Take a look!
Prestige Flooring & Cabinet LLC
SPECIAL OFFER: $500 off a complete kitchen order
4280 Plainfield Ave SE
Prestige: 616-364-1690
Cabinet LLC: 616-777-5200
PrestigeFlooringGR.com
CabinetLLC.com
Sponsored by Prestige Flooring & Cabinet LLC.