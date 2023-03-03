GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As spring finally begins, many here in West Michigan are looking to make improvements to their home. These projects often bring on the same problem, what do I do with all of my things while the construction is going on? UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is here to help with storage and moving solutions for you. Portable storage containers are quickly becoming a popular solution for businesses and individuals looking for flexible storage options. With a variety of sizing options, UNITS is able to help you with a range tasks, like storing clothing that is out of season or helping you relocate into your dream home.

These containers can be used for short-term or long-term storage, depending on your needs. They can be placed on almost any type of surface, including pavement, gravel, or even grass, making them ideal for use in a variety of locations and because they are portable, they can be easily moved from one location to another as needed. Plus, if you don’t have the space at home, we offer storage space for you in our clean, secure, climate-controlled warehouse in the heart of Grand Rapids.

Contact UNITS Moving and Portable Storage today to help with your next move or home renovation project. And, call today and mention Promo Code SAVE50 for 50% off your initial delivery.

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage

1310 Scribner Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

UNITSStorage.com

Sponsored by UNITS Moving and Portable Storage.