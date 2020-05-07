Pine Rest is offering Teletherapy services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Life during COVID-19 is a perfect storm scenario for mental health and relationship issues. Seek help for you or loved one ASAP! Getting help sooner will reduce symptoms and duration. Pine Rest can see you at home using Teletherapy.

They even have immediate openings with 250 clinicians available with services for those of ALL ages for for anxiety, depression, OCD, grief, PTSD, substance use issues, relationship issues and parenting issues.

For more information, visit PineRest.org/Teletherapy or call 866-852-4001.

Sponsored by Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services.