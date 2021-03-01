Kitchens by Katie can transform your kitchen by refacing existing cabinetry or installing new products!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us have been spending a lot of time at home – cooking meals, being with family, working – and really using what is often considered to be the busiest room in the house.

Of course, we’re talking about the kitchen! So when a couple of empty nesters decided it was time to transform their kitchen, they called on Kitchens by Katie to help. They brightened up and breathed new life into their space.

>>>Take a look!

VIRTUAL HOME SHOW SPECIAL: Get a vanity refaced with purchase of a new or refaced kitchen.

Kitchens by Katie

11428 West M-179 Highway – Middleville

616-538-3366

KitchensByKatie.com

Sponsored by Kitchens by Katie.