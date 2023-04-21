GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring means a lot of things: the weather is getting nicer, there are more flowers blooming and it’s time for the $50,000 Home Makeover Sweepstakes hosted by Lake Michigan Credit Union. Leslee joins us today as part of our Virtual Home Show series.

Lake Michigan Credit Union’s $50,000 Home Makeover Sweepstakes is in its 11th year. Enter daily at LMCU.org or at your local branch. The contest is open to Michigan and Florida residents who are at least 18 years of age. You don’t have to be a member or homeowner to win.

LMCU members earn more when they save and pay less when they borrow. It offers an array of products including affordable home equity loans, resources for first-time homebuyers, 3% Max Checking account and competitive CD rates.

