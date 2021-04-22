Harder & Warner can help you upgrade your yard with a landscape design or beautiful plants and trees

Virtual Home Show

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re all hoping for more sunshine and warmer temperatures so we can get outside and work on our yards!

But where do we start and what should we plant? Whether you need help with a landscape design plan or just need beautiful plants and trees to breathe your space to life, Harder and Warner can help!

>>>Take a look!

Harder & Warner Landscapes & Boutique Gardens

6464 Broadmoor SE – Caledonia
Open 7 days a week
616-698-6910
HarderAndWarner.com

Sponsored by Harder & Warner.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon