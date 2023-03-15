GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Everyone knows that the real estate industry has been hot and challenging over the last couple of years. Whether you’re looking to buy or sell, you want an experienced and talented agent on your side!

Sandi Gentry has been interested in real estate since the early 1990s and show now leads The Sandi Gentry Team, powered by RE/MAX Lakeshore, where she assists clients across the West Michigan Lakeshore. In 2021, she completed over 300 transactions and is committed to giving her clients the best possible experience. She cares about her clients beyond the sale – she keeps in touch after deals are done through frequent check ins to make sure clients are satisfied in their new homes and even events showing her appreciation.

The Sandi Gentry Team

133 Washington Avenue, Grand Haven

616-935-1150

SandiGentry.com

Sponsored by the Sandi Gentry Team.