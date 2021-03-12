Get a customized motorized awning for your deck or patio from Action Awning!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today, as part of our Virtual Home Show, we are introducing you to a business that is helping people and businesses find solutions to some of the weather-related challenges to spending time outdoors.

Action Awning creates customized motorized awnings! It is a family-owned business with the entire operation, including manufacturing, located right in Wayland.

Action Awning

710 W. Cherry St. – Wayland

616-874-7400

ActionAwning.com

