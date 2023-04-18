GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Save the date – Byron Center Meats will be hosting their annual Truckload Sale 2023 from May 8th through the 13th. They have a huge sale on your favorite meats: sizzler steaks, New York strip steaks, culottes, patties, hot dogs, pork chops, chicken breasts and more.

Look for the orange tents outside Byron Center Meats, where they offer free samples and vendors all week long. They’ll even carry out your boxes to your vehicle for you.

You don’t want to miss it, so visit their Facebook Event page for more details!

Byron Center Meats

616-878-1578

8375 Freeland Ave SW, Byron Center

Open Monday-Saturday

ByronCenterMeats.com

Facebook.com/ByronCenterMeats

