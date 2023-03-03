GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Veteran Roofing and Exteriors is offering Stone Coated Steel roofing 50% below their competitor’s pricing when customers call before April 30th. That comes to about $1,000 per square ft for Stone coated steel roofing. Veteran Roofs prides itself on beating all other deals.

Stone-coated steel roofing provides the durability of industrial metal roofing while maintaining the beauty and appeal of a traditional shingled roof. a stone-coated metal roof will be the last roof you ever buy. It can withstand the harsh west Michigan weather. Stone-coated steel roofs are hail resistant and can handle hurricane-force winds. Stone-coated steel roofing comes in five distinct style profiles, each in multiple colors. You can feel good about your steel roofing choice knowing it is 100% recyclable.

Veteran roofing offers high-quality roofing services, vinyl siding replacements, and high-efficiency stylish window and door replacements in grand rapids Kalamazoo, and all of West Michigan. Veteran Roofing and Exteriors is owned by a combat army veteran and upholds honor, integrity, and respect in every home they work on.

Veteran Roofing and Exteriors would love to hear from you – give them a call or visit their website!

Veteran Roofing and Exteriors

616-816-1645

VeteransRoofs.com

Sponsored by Veteran Roofing and Exteriors.